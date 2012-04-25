By Ashley Lau
April 25 Pinnacle Partners Financial Corp was
expelled from FINRA by a regulatory hearing officer on Wednesday
after the Texas-based broker-dealer and its president were found
to have raised $10 million through fraudulent sales.
Pinnacle lost its membership to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, the retail brokerage industry's
self-watchdog.
The company's president, Brian Alfaro, was also barred from
associating with any member firm for any reason, the hearing
officer determined.
Alfaro was also found to have used some customer funds for
unrelated personal and business expenses, the officer said.
FINRA said that from August 2008 to March 2011, Pinnacle and
its president raised $10 million from more than 100 investors in
a boiler-room operation that involved the sale of fraudulent
offerings.
Alfaro and Pinnacle operated a boiler room involving about
10 brokers who placed "thousands of cold calls" on a weekly
basis to solicit investments in oil and gas drilling ventures
that Alfaro owned or controlled.
The officer also found that Pinnacle misrepresented 11 of
its private placement offerings by grossly inflating natural gas
prices, reserve projections, gross returns and monthly cash
flows. Pinnacle and Alfaro deleted unfavorable information from
well operator reports and showed maps that omitted faulty wells
near projected drilling sites, the officer said.
"We've always operated with transparency and
professionalism," Alfaro said in an interview on Wednesday.
Alfaro said he does not expect the decision to have any bearing
on his firm's oil and gas ventures.
"We don't sell securities, we sell joint ventures, so (the
decision) doesn't impact us in any shape or fashion," Alfaro
said.
As restitution, Pinnacle and Alfaro have been ordered to
rescind the contracts for investors who were sold fraudulent
offerings and to refund all sales commission to those customers
who do not request rescission.