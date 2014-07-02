FCC votes to allow some broadcasters to buy more TV stations
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.
July 2 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Executive director Takalani Tshivhase appeared in court this morning, 2 July 2014, where matter was postponed to 9 September 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.
April 20 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: