Microsoft's quarterly profit rises 27.8 pct
April 27 Microsoft Corp reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cloud computing services.
Aug 25 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Conclusion of the investigation regarding charges of alleged attempted bribery against an executive director
* Tshivhase has today received written notification from Specialised Commercial Crime Unit of National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa
* SCCU has come to conclusion that evidence presented is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution
* Charges against Tshivhase will accordingly be withdrawn
* Tshivhase, who was on leave of absence from company pending outcome of case, will now resume his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Microsoft Corp reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cloud computing services.
* GoPro Inc - qtrly gaap-gross margin 31.4 percent versus 32.5 percent