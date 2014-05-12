* Combines Hillshire's sausages, lunch meat with Pinnacle's
frozen vegetables, pickles
* Offer values Pinnacle at $36.48/share, roughly a 20 pct
premium
* Hillshire shares fall 5 pct
By Siddharth Cavale and Lisa Baertlein
May 12 Hillshire Brands Co said on
Monday it would buy Pinnacle Foods Inc in a $4.3 billion
deal that will combine its lineup of Jimmy Dean sausages and
Hillshire lunch meats with Pinnacle's Birds Eye frozen
vegetables and Vlasic pickles.
Shares of Hillshire fell 5 percent after the announcement of
the cash-and-stock deal, which analysts said dashed some
investor hopes that Hillshire would be bought by a larger
company.
The deal, Hillshire's third in a year, will make the
Chicago-based company the owner of 10 complementary brands that
are either No. 1 or No. 2 in their categories, bolstering its
presence in the frozen, refrigerated and packaged food aisles of
U.S. supermarkets.
Both Hillshire and Pinnacle focus on convenient products
that appeal to similar consumers, said Hillshire Chief Executive
Officer Sean Connolly, who will lead the post-merger company.
"These brands are almost siblings to one another. Meats go
with vegetables, sandwiches go with pickles," Connolly told
Reuters in an interview.
The deal also will expand Hillshire's cost base beyond pricy
beef and pork and will create co-branding opportunities, he
said. For example, Birds Eye's Voila skillet meals contain
unbranded meats that could be replaced with Hillshire products.
Hillshire's other products include Aidells sausages and
Gallo Salame. Pinnacle also sells Open Pit barbecue sauces, Mrs.
Paul's frozen seafood and Wish-Bone salad dressing.
Hillshire, formerly the food business of Sara Lee Corp, is
offering $18 in cash and half of one of its shares for each
Pinnacle share.
The offer values Pinnacle at $36.48 per share, a premium of
about 20 percent to Pinnacle's closing price on Friday.
Hillshire's shares were down 5.1 percent at $35.05 on Monday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. Pinnacle shares were
up 13.6 percent at $34.59.
Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.6 billion.
Hillshire Brands said it had secured committed financing
from Goldman Sachs & Co.
Hillshire expects the deal to add immediately to earnings
and generate $140 million in annual cost savings three years
after closing. It said it would keep its current annual
dividend, but suspend its share buyback program as it works to
pay down debt.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, which owns
about 51 percent of Pinnacle, has agreed to vote in favor of the
deal, the companies said. Blackstone took Pinnacle private for
about $2.2 billion in 2007, then took it public again in March
2013.
Blackstone, which invested a total of about $700 million in
Pinnacle in 2007 and 2010, stands to make a capital gain in
realized and yet-to-be realized profits in excess of $2 billion,
according to a person familiar with the financial details.
Hillshire's advisers are Centerview Partners and Goldman
Sachs, while Pinnacle's are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Blackstone Advisory Partners.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is legal adviser to
Hillshire, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is advising
Pinnacle.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore, Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)