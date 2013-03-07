March 7 Packaged foods maker Pinnacle Foods Inc,
backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, raised
the proposed size of its initial public offering of common stock
to as much as $632.5 million.
The company, which owns the popular Birds Eye and Duncan
Hines brands, filed a placeholder amount of $100 million when it
first filed to go public in December.
After a slump in public offerings, U.S. equity markets are
approaching record highs and bankers are rushing to take large
companies public to take advantage of investor demand.
Both Pinnacle Foods and homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home
Corp, which is also backed by Blackstone, are being queued up to
go public as soon as this month, according to sources familiar
with the deals.
Pinnacle Foods, which was acquired by Blackstone in April
2007, manufactures branded food products in North America and
had net sales of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2012.
The company did not reveal how many shares it was selling in
the IPO or their expected price. It intends to list shares on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PF".
Barclays Capital and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead
underwriters for the offering. Other bookrunning managers
include Credit Suisse Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan
Stanley and UBS Investment Bank.