BRIEF-Eratat Lifestyle says high court orders judicial managers appointment be discharged
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators
Sept 18 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd :
* There is no change to company's financial circumstances and it remains in final liquidation
* Due to these circumstances liquidators do not believe that there is any prospect of a dividend to creditors or shareholders at this stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators
SHANGHAI, April 25 China's debt-stricken Chongqing Iron and Steel Company warned of the risk of bankruptcy on Tuesday, after one of its creditors submitted an application to a local court to reorganise its assets.