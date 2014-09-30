BRIEF-Plaisio says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy
Sept 30 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that there is no change to company's financial circumstances and it remains in final liquidation
* Shareholders should continue to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made
* Says that it has no transactions with Alpha Grissin, therefore its bankruptcy will not affect the company's financial statements