FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Germany's Symrise agreed to buy Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for $397 million to bolster its fragrance ingredients business.

The German fragrance and flavour maker said in a statement on Monday it expects to achieve annual synergy effects worth 20 million euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.

Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, the seller will receive a premium of $20 million, it added.

Symrise, which is a major supplier of menthols, said that Pinova also makes cooling substances that go into oral care products in combination with menthol-based products.

($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)