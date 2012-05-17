* Pinterest raises $100 mln from Rakuten, others
* Funding values company at $1.5 bln - WSJ
May 17 Social networking site Pinterest has
raised $100 million from a group of investors led by Japanese
online retailing giant Rakuten Inc in a deal that
reportedly values the three-year-old U.S. company at $1.5
billion.
Rakuten said it was joined in the capital-raising by
existing shareholders Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture
Partners, FirstMark Capital and a number of angel investors.
The new round of financing values Pinterest - one of Silicon
Valley's fastest growing startups - at $1.5 billion, up sharply
from $200 million late last year, Wall Street Journal said.
Valuations for tech startups have been rising dramatically,
as illustrated by Facebook's $1 billion purchase of
photo-sharing application Instagram last month.
Pinterest, an online scrapbook where users can "pin" images
and follow others, has grown from less than one million users in
May 2011 to about 20 million in April, according to comScore. It
is the 16th most-visited site in the United States, according to
Web information company Alexa.
The Palo Alto, California-based company, which was launched
in the fall of 2009, is led by co-founder Ben Silberman.
The funding will help Pinterest expand into Japan and
Rakuten's 17 other markets, Rakuten said.
"We see tremendous synergies between Pinterest's vision and
Rakuten's model for e-commerce," Rakuten Chief Executive Hiroshi
Mikitani said in a statement.