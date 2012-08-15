By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 14 Social networking start-up
Pinterest has rolled out versions of its service for
Android-based smartphones and for the iPad, its latest move to
boost its appeal to a broader audience.
An online scrapbook where users can "pin" images and share
them with others, Pinterest has grown to about 23 million users
in July from about one million a year ago, according to online
analytics firm comScore.
In its first official press briefing, Chief Executive Ben
Silbermann said on Tuesday the Android app was among the most
requested items by users.
The privately held company, which does not currently have
any revenue-generating business, raised $100 million in funding
at a reported $1.5 billion valuation in May.
Pinterest's move comes as some social networking high-flyers
are feeling the sting of investor disenchantment. Facebook Inc
, the world's No.1 social networking company, is trading
well below its $38 a share IPO price on worries about slowing
revenue growth and long-term money-making capabilities.
Last week Pinterest opened its online service to the general
public, ending a multi-year period in which users who signed up
had to wait to be admitted by the company.