* Expects Q1 production services revenue to rise 25-30 pct
from Q4
* Fourth-quarter adjusted loss $0.34 vs. est. $0.31
* Revenue falls 32 pct to $71.5 mln vs. est. $70.5 mln
(Adds Q1 outlook)
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp said
it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil
field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first
quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
However, the company, which also leases out rigs to oil and
gas producers, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as
both rig rates and prices for related oilfield services have
slumped since oil prices began to fall mid-2014.
With oil prices now recovering and bolstering demand for
rigs and other oilfield services, Pioneer Energy said prices for
oilfield services had modestly risen and were expected to
continue to improve through the year.
"Our customers are announcing larger capital spending
programs in 2017 and demand for all of our four core services is
increasing," Chief Executive Stacy Locke said in a statement on
Friday.
Pioneer said it expected margins in its production services
business to rise 17-20 percent in the first quarter from 14
percent in the fourth quarter.
Revenue at the unit is expected to rise by 25-30 percent
from the fourth quarter.
Rig utilization is also expected to increase and average 70
to 73 percent in the first quarter, much higher than the 48
percent the company reported in the fourth quarter.
The dramatic rise in utilization numbers is partly because
the company is selling and retiring some rigs.
The San Antonio, Texas-based company's net loss narrowed to
$36.1 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec.
31, from $48.3 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Pioneer posted a loss of 34 cents per
share, bigger than analysts' average estimate of 31 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pioneer's total revenue fell nearly 32 percent to $71.5
million, but was slightly ahead of analysts' expectation of
$70.5 million.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Anil D'Silva)