UPDATE 6-Oil up on drop in U.S. petroleum stocks, possible OPEC cut extension
* Libya production hits 800,000 bpd -National Oil Corp (Adds U.S. energy figures, more quotes; updates prices; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 8 Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it received early termination notices for contracts for four rigs in the first quarter, as oil companies continue to cut back on capital spending.
The company also said it expected to idle seven more rigs in the next month, with two more going offline by the end of the quarter. (bit.ly/14yJHRN)
Pioneer said it expected 89 percent of its rigs to be utilized in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Libya production hits 800,000 bpd -National Oil Corp (Adds U.S. energy figures, more quotes; updates prices; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
SAO PAULO, May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.