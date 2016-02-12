JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 South Africa's Pioneer Food
Group Ltd on Friday flagged an 8 percent growth in
turnover for the four months ended in January, as it battles
higher food inflation from a severe drought in Africa's most
advanced economy.
Pioneer, which makes staple foods such as maize meal, pasta
and juices, said it expected a muted first half in the current
financial year, largely due to the drought and compared with a
strong performance a year earlier.
"The maize industry has been particularly affected by the
drought conditions, resulting in input costs rising 74 percent
for the period, with a significant impact on Pioneer Foods'
volume," the company said.
