May 23 South Africa's Pioneer Food Group
reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit on Monday
as a severe drought hurt its domestic operations.
Pioneer, which makes foods such as maize meal, pasta and
juices, said headline earnings per share rose to 479 cents in
the six months to end-March from 451 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
"The trading environment deteriorated given mounting
concerns over the South African consumer amidst rising interest
rates and significant inflation resulting from a weaker rand,
exacerbated by the severe drought," the company said in a
statement.
It added that the drought led to a decrease in maize
volumes.
