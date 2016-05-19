(Adds details on executives, stock movement)

HOUSTON May 19 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by Tim Dove, the company's chief operating officer.

The retirement draws to a close one of the longest-tenured positions in the oil industry. Sheffield joined Pioneer's predecessor company, Parker & Palsey, in 1979 and became its chief executive in 1989.

He took the top spot at Pioneer when it was created in 1997 after its all-stock buyout of T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Petroleum.

In the ensuing years Sheffield helped create what is considered one of the most-capable U.S. independent oil producers, with assets throughout Texas and Colorado.

Indeed, despite the oil price downturn of the past 18 months - a drop that has ravaged many of the company's peers - Pioneer's shares have gained 22 percent.

Sheffield, who said he is retiring to spend time with his family, called Dove "the best person to serve as Pioneer's next CEO."

Dove joined Parker & Palsey in 1994 and has held varied roles at Pioneer, including chief financial officer and head of business development. He joined Pioneer's board in 2013.

"Tim's strategic thinking and depth of experience was critical to our efforts to transform the company into a leading developer of U.S. onshore unconventional resources," Sheffield said in a press release.

Dove was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Pioneer closed Thursday at $162.84, unchanged in after-hours trading.