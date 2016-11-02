HOUSTON Nov 2 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
Chief Executive Scott Sheffield has little hope that
OPEC members will agree later this month to curb production, a
step that would boost low oil prices.
"I give OPEC a 40 percent chance of reaching an agreement,"
Sheffield said on a conference call with investors on Wednesday.
"And even if they do, everyone will cheat. I have seen this over
my 42-year career."
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries are scheduled to meet Nov. 30 to negotiate
a deal on supply cuts.
If OPEC fails to reach an agreement, oil prices likely will
stay in the mid-$40 per barrel range for much of next year,
Sheffield said.
"With regard to oil prices, we are obviously not out of the
woods yet," he said. Sheffield said he did not expect the oil
market to rebalance until 2018.
Pioneer, considered by Wall Street analysts to be one of the
best-managed U.S. shale oil producers, posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday. The company's
stock fell 6.1 percent to $169.87 in Wednesday trading in line
with the broader market as oil prices dropped.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)