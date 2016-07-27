(Adds size of derivatives loss, acreage purchase)
HOUSTON, July 27 U.S. oil producer Pioneer
Natural Resources Co posted a second-quarter net loss on
Wednesday that widened from a year earlier on $229 million in
losses on derivatives it uses to insulate its revenues from
volatile oil prices.
Pioneer, known for its aggressive hedging program and for
being one of the most efficient oil producers in the Permian
Basin of West Texas, said its second quarter net loss was $268
million, wider than $218 million a year ago.
It was the first time in a year that the company posted
derivatives losses and the biggest such loss in five years,
according to filings. Oil prices rose to hover between $40 and
$50 barrel for much of the second quarter, surprising some
analysts after bottoming at $27 a barrel in the first quarter.
Excluding derivatives losses, the adjusted loss was $37
million.
Revenue in the latest quarter was $786 million, up 22
percent from the same period last year.
Pioneer reiterated on Wednesday it would start drilling more
as oil prices improve and now that its capital spending program
has been raised to $2.1 billion from $2.0 billion.
Pioneer bought Texas shale acreage from Devon Energy Corp
last month for $435 million, issuing 5.3 million shares
to help fund the deal. Pioneer also said that it planned to add
five drilling rigs to Texas starting in September, bringing its
total count in the state to 17. Pioneer expects to spend about
$2.1 billion this year on its capital budget.
Pioneer has been one of the leaders in the U.S. shale oil
industry in technological development, with improved fracking
techniques helping to stabilize the company's production this
year and offset slipping crude prices.
