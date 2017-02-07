BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
HOUSTON Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.
The company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $44 million, or 26 cents per share, compared to a loss of $623 million, or $4.17 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 13 percent to 241,833 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,