HOUSTON Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.

The company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $44 million, or 26 cents per share, compared to a loss of $623 million, or $4.17 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 13 percent to 241,833 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)