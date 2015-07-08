July 8 U.S. shale exploration and production company Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Wednesday said it is increasing drilling activity in Texas following the sale of its Eagle Ford shale pipeline and processing business.

Pioneer, based in Dallas, said it has already added two drilling rigs in the Permian Basin this month and plans to add an average of two per month during the balance of the year as long as the crude oil price "remains constructive," the company said in a news release.

The increase in drilling activity is not expected to have a big impact on 2015 production previously forecast to grow more than 10 percent, but will push capital spending up $350 million to $2.2 billion, the company said.

(Reporting by Anna Driver)