Jan 3 Pioneer Drilling Company said it has acquired privately held Go-Coil L.L.C for about $110 million in cash to expand its production services division.

Pioneer expects the acquisition to add $26-$29 million to its 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Go-Coil provides exploration and production companies with coiled tubing services, which pumps fluids from wells.

Pioneer Drilling's shares closed at $9.68 on the American Stock Exchange on Friday.