BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
JOHANNESBURG May 20 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 38% to 182 cents * Says H1 revenue up 11% to R10 billion * Says trading expected to be challenging for the rest of the year as consumer
spend remains constrained * Says a gross interim dividend of 46 cents (2012: 44 cents) per share has been
approved and declared
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.