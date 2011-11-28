* Diluted headline EPS of 398.3 cents vs 131.2 cents

* Says recognises constrained consumer spending (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African Pioneer Food Group reported a jump in full-year earnings on Monday helped by increased sales and said cost pressures and consumer spending will influence its performance ahead.

The group, which produces bread, breakfast cereal and juices, said diluted headline earnings per ordinary share for the year to end-September totalled 398.3 cents from 131.2 cents last year.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-time and non trading items.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 17 billion rand ($2 billion).

The company said it recognised the constrained consumer spending environment going forward.

"Continuing inflationary cost pressures and shifting consumer spending patterns will influence the group's financial performance in the new financial year," it said.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 cents per ordinary share. It had not declared a dividend the previous year.

Pioneer Food shares have gained 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 3 percent fall in JSE's All-share Index . ($1 = 8.5002 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)