JOHANNESBURG May 21 South African Pioneer Food
Group posted a 44 percent drop in first-half earnings
on Monday, hit by costs related to an empowerment transaction
and soft consumer spending.
The group, which makes bread, breakfast cereal and juices,
said diluted headline earnings per share for the six months to
end-March totaled 129 cents from 231.4 cents a year earlier.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off, financial and non-trading items.
Pioneer Food said the earnings were impacted by a charge of
161 million rand ($19.34 million), relating to the
implementation of the second phase of a broad based black
economic empowerment transaction.
It said revenue rose 11 percent to 9 billion rand. It
declared an interim gross dividend of 44 cents per ordinary
share from 40 cents last year.
Pioneer Food said it expected consumer spending to normalise
in the medium term as the economy improves.
Pioneer Food shares have fallen 3.4 percent so far this
year, compared with a 3.6 percent rise in Johannesburg's
All-share Index.
($1 = 8.3258 South African rand)
