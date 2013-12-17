BRIEF-Sanyang Motor to repurchase 4.6 pct stake shares at up to T$3.21 bln in total
* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26
JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says pioneer foods appoints Cindy Hess as chief financial officer designate * Says current CFO, Leon Cronje, will step down on 1 March 2015 * Cronje will remain on executive committee until end of contract period in December 2015
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment