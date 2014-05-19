BRIEF-Yamada Green Resources expects to report loss for Q3 and nine-month ended 31 March 2017
* Expects group to report a loss for q3 and nine-month ended 31 march 2017
May 19 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* H1 revenue for continuing operations r8.8bn up +9%
* Adjusted headline eps for continuing operations* 325c +41%
* Interim gross dividend per share 65c +41%
* Net cash profit increased by 47% to r1 091 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$90 million to HK$120 million attributable to equity shareholders of company for 2017 Q1