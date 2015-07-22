BRIEF-Supremex Q1 EPS $0.14
* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Choy will be based in Boston, not London)
July 22 Pioneer Investments, a unit of Italian bank UniCredit SpA, appointed Kevin Choy as portfolio manager.
He will be based in Boston and will report to Thomas Swaney, U.S. head of alternative fixed income.
Choy joins from Hartford Investment Management Co, where he was a senior analyst. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today