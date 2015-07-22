(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Choy will be based in Boston, not London)

July 22 Pioneer Investments, a unit of Italian bank UniCredit SpA, appointed Kevin Choy as portfolio manager.

He will be based in Boston and will report to Thomas Swaney, U.S. head of alternative fixed income.

Choy joins from Hartford Investment Management Co, where he was a senior analyst. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)