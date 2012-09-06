Sept 6 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural
Resources Co plans to sell its acreage in the Barnett
shale field in Texas to raise capital for its more lucrative
assets and cut down debt.
Pioneer Natural said the sale will allow the company to
spend more on assets in the Spraberry field, the Wolfcamp shale
and the Eagle Ford shale, all located in Texas.
The company has about 155,000 gross acres in the Barnett
shale, which accounted for 4 percent of the company's production
in the first half of the year.
Production from the field is about 7,000 barrels oil
equivalent per day, of which 55 percent is oil and natural gas
liquids.
The company ran two drilling rigs in the Barnett Shale field
in the first half of the year but brought it down to one in
August due to weak prices for natural gas and related liquids.
Pioneer expects to complete the divestiture process during
the first quarter of 2013.
RBC Richardson Barr has been engaged to market the assets
for the company.
Atlas Resource Partners L.P. agreed to buy about
12,000 net acres in the Barnett shale field from Carrizo Oil &
Gas for $190 million in March.
Shares of Pioneer were up 2 percent at $98 in premarket
trading.