CAIRO, July 27 Egypt's Pioneers Holding (PHC)
plans to increase its issued capital by 708 million
Egyptian pounds ($80 mln) by offering one bonus share for every
four currently held per shareholder, the company said on
Wednesday.
The increase will lift the market research and brokerage
services company's issued capital to 3.54 billion Egyptian
pounds, from 2.83 billion pounds and will be financed through
retained earnings, Pioneers said in a statement via the Cairo
stock exchange.
The bonus shares will be issued at the nominal value of five
pounds per share for existing shareholders, said Waleed Mohamed
Zaki, head of investor relations.
"The shares are due to be distributed starting from
Thursday, Aug. 11, after approval from the listing committee,"
Pioneers said.
Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage
services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry
and financial services.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Lila Hassan; Editing by Susan Fenton)