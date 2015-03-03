* Three acquisitions to be closed this year -CEO
CAIRO, March 3 Egypt's Pioneers Holding
has approved a 3 billion Egyptian pound ($393 million)
capital increase and plans to make three more acquisitions this
year in the food and real estate sectors.
Pioneers, which has real estate, industrial and financial
services operations, said in a statement to the bourse on
Tuesday that it plans to issue 170 million shares at 17.63
pounds per share.
Chief Executive Officer Walid Zaki told Reuters he expected
to close three more deals by the end of 2015 and that the
capital increase would be completed during the second quarter.
"We are focusing heavily on food and real estate because we
have gained expertise in these sectors and because we expect
strong growth in them," he said by phone.
The company won a $33 million takeover bid on Monday for
Egyptian cheese maker Arab Dairy, beating out a
subsidiary of Lactalis, Europe's largest dairy group.
Food is seen as a fast-growing industry in the most populous
Arab nation of 87 million people. A protracted battle between
Kellogg and private equity firm Abraaj for Egyptian cake
and biscuit maker Bisco Misr ended in January.
Shares of Pioneers closed up 2.59 percent at 12.28 Egyptian
pounds on the Egyptian stock exchange.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
