CAIRO May 15 Pioneers Holding, one of
Egypt's largest financial services firms, plans to invest 1.7
billion Egyptian pounds ($191.44 million) in Egypt this year,
Chairman Walid Zaki said in a statement on Sunday.
It plans acquisitions and capital increases in its
subsidiaries, Zaki was quoted as saying in the statement.
The company is not looking to expand out of Egypt for the
time being, he said.
Pioneers has invested more than 3.6 billion pounds over the
past three years in Egypt's food and industry and real estate
sectors and is looking to expand further in those sectors.
The firm also plans to complete a 2 billion pound initial
public offering of property developer Rooya Group in the second
half of this year.
Zaki said the timing for the offering would be determined
after completing legal procedures.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
