MUMBAI Reliance Infrastructure has agreed to take over management control of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co by acquiring a stake of about 18 percent for 8.19 billion rupees ($131.6 million).

Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Reliance Defence Systems Private will acquire 130 million shares in Pipavav Defence at 63 rupees a share, the company said in a statement.

The deal represents a 17.6 percent discount to Pipavav Defence's closing price on Wednesday.

($1 = 62.2550 rupees)

