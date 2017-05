MUMBAI, Jan 15 Three months ended Dec.31 (versus the same period a year earlier). All Reuters alerts in billon rupees Dec 2015 Dec 2014 Net loss 2.94 0.70 Total 0.55 2.61 income Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co is an integrated defence, heavy engineering and offshore oil and gas assets' construction company, headquarterd in Mumbai. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)