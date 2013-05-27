May 27 India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore
Engineering Company Ltd said on Monday it has allotted
shares worth 2 billion rupees ($36 million) to Swedish defence
and aerospace group Saab AB, as part of a pact to
jointly explore opportunities in the Indian market.
Pipavav, which makes submarines and warships, said it has
sold 24.5 million shares, representing about 3.4 percent of the
company's existing share capital, to Saab, the Indian company
said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
As part of the stake sale agreement, Pipavav and Saab will
jointly explore business opportunities in the lucrative defence
market of India, one of the world's top defence spenders that is
looking to modernise its military.
($1 = 55.6050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by David
Cowell)