A bird is seen on the tail wing of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company LtdPIPA.NS said on Monday it has allotted shares worth 2 billion rupees to Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab AB(SAABb.ST), as part of a pact to jointly explore opportunities in the Indian market.

Pipavav, which makes submarines and warships, said it has sold 24.5 million shares, representing about 3.4 percent of the company's existing share capital, to Saab, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

As part of the stake sale agreement, Pipavav and Saab will jointly explore business opportunities in the lucrative defence market of India, one of the world's top defence spenders that is looking to modernise its military.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by David Cowell)