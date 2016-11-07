NEW YORK Nov 7 Retail U.S. gasoline prices
remained elevated in some states on Monday following the restart
of Colonial Pipeline's main gasoline line early on Sunday after
a fatal explosion last week.
Prices at the pump in Georgia, one of the most affected
states, were flat overnight and up 8 cents from a week ago to
average $2.24 a gallon on Monday, motorist advocacy group AAA
said.
An outage in line, which can carry 1.3 million barrels of
gasoline daily from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York area,
restricted gasoline supplies to millions of Americans in the
Southeast and some in the Northeast. Markets in the Northeast
were less affected as Europe rushed to make up for lost
supplies.
Prices could remain elevated for several days as flows on
the pipeline normalize after the nearly week-long outage,
analysts said.
"Effectively, the process is going to take time because they
have to figure out how to reschedule all the deliveries ... all
of that requires a fair amount of logistical juggling," said
Sandy Fielden, director of research, commodities and energy at
Morningstar in Austin, Texas.
"The market reaction is going to be much more pronounced if
you have something that goes wrong."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued
waivers to allow Colonial to mix different grades of gasoline
once shipments resume. Governors of some Southeast states have
issued executive orders to lift a federal government limitation
on the hours a driver can transport gasoline to ensure adequate
supply.
Colonial restarted the line early on Sunday after replacing
the damaged pipeline section with a new segment as a permanent
fix.
The explosion late last Monday killed one worker and injured
five others when a trackhoe struck the line during repairs of a
September gasoline spill, which was Colonial's biggest in nearly
two decades.
U.S. gasoline futures jumped as much as 15 percent on
news of the explosion but ended the week about 6 percent lower
as Colonial said it would restart the line quicker than many had
anticipated. On Monday, U.S. gasoline futures were down 1
percent, the weakest component in the energy complex.
The September spill led to an outage of more than 12 days
and most traders expected longer shut down this time due to the
blast and the fatality.
But experts said unlike the last incident, the cause was
known and there were fewer uncertainties involved, allowing
Colonial to restart the line quickly.
