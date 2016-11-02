Nov 2 Gasoline prices at the pump in some
southeastern U.S. states inched up on Wednesday, two days after
a fatal blast in Alabama shut Colonial Pipeline Co's main
gasoline line, crucial to fuel supplies on the East Coast.
Monday's blast, which killed one worker and injured five
others, occurred several miles from Colonial's biggest gasoline
spill in nearly two decades in September. The spill caused a
12-day interruption in the flow of about 1.3 million barrels per
day of the fuel from a refining hub on the Gulf Coast to the
Northeast.
Colonial said on Tuesday it aimed to reopen the
vital supply artery by Saturday, but said the timetable may
change as it gets updated information from the site of the
accident.
Retail gas prices in Georgia, one of the worst-hit states
during September's outage, climbed about 3 cents to $2.19 a
gallon on Wednesday, according to motorist advocacy group AAA.
Prices in North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina also
ticked higher.
Gasoline futures, meanwhile, were down 1.3 percent on
Wednesday after jumping as much as 15 percent on Tuesday to
their highest since early June.
The spill two months ago led to long gasoline lines and
squeezed supply in inland states without access to alternative
supplies via ship.
The cause of the Colonial September spill has not been made
public. The nine-member crew was working on repairs related to
September's leak when the line was struck with an excavator,
setting off the explosion, according to Colonial officials.
Markets on the East Coast are slightly better positioned due
to access to ports. By noon on Tuesday, some 14 ships had been
provisionally booked to sail from Europe to the region, more
than quadrupling shipping costs, traders and ship brokers said.
The explosion comes amid opposition to pipeline construction
from environmental groups and locals, including Native American
groups. The groups are protesting the construction of an oil
pipeline in North Dakota. President Barack Obama said Tuesday
that the government is examining ways to reroute it to address
concerns raised by Native American tribes.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)