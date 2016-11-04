NEW YORK Nov 4 Pump prices in some southeastern
states in the U.S. ticked up further on Friday after Colonial
Pipeline Co delayed by a day to Sunday the restart of
its main gasoline line that was damaged by a fatal explosion in
Alabama on Monday.
Retail prices in Georgia, one of the hardest hit by the
outage, climbed another 2 cents overnight to average about $2.24
a gallon on Friday, and have risen from $2.18 a week ago,
according to motorists advocacy group AAA.
Colonial late Thursday delayed the restart of Line 1, which
carries 1.3 million barrels per day of gasoline from the Gulf
Coast to the Northeast, to Sunday afternoon from Saturday after
installing a new segment of pipe as a permanent fix.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued fuel
waivers to 13 states including Alabama, North Carolina and
Georgia, as well as the District of Columbia late on Thursday.
The agency had "determined that an extreme and unusual fuel
supply circumstance exists that will prevent the distribution of
an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers," it said in a
letter to the states.
The waiver allows the sale of conventional grade gasoline in
parts of those states that typically need to meet stringent
reformulated gasoline (RFG) requirements. It is effective
immediately and will continue through Nov. 23, the EPA said.
"These waivers provide meaningful flexibility which will
allow our shippers to move additional supply to market which
will help mitigate potential supply disruptions," Colonial said
in a notice to shippers on Friday.
Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina have also waived
regulations for commercial truck drivers transporting fuel in to
order to ensure adequate supply.
The line was initially expected to be back in service by
Saturday, but Colonial had warned that was subject to change as
it received more information from the site.
Several traders and analysts expect Colonial to move
gasoline on its distillate line as repairs continue. Some also
expect a waiver to the Jones Act to be issued, which would allow
cheaper transportation of fuel from the Gulf Coast to the East
Coast via ships. There have not been any requests yet
The line which supplies about 40 percent of the East Coast's
motor fuel needs, was damaged for the second time in less than
two months.
The blast killed one worker and injured five others, when an
excavator struck the line, setting off the explosion. Monday's
accident occurred several miles from September's gasoline spill
that interrupted flows on the line for 12 days.
That leak was Colonial's largest in two decades and squeezed
supply in several southeastern states, leading to long lines and
price increases at the pump.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)