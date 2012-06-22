AL JAZEERA NETWORK SAYS ON TWITTER IT IS "UNDER CYBER ATTACK ON ALL SYSTEMS, WEBSITES & SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS"
June 22 Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said Friday it would ration space on its Line 5 for July due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.
The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said shipments on Line 5 -- running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario -- would be apportioned by 26 percent.
This means customers would get only 74 percent of the space they requested.
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk to with all partners in the Middle East to de-escalate tensions amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, but gave no other details.