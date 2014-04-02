NEW YORK, April 2 Two expansion projects on
Enbridge Energy partners' Alberta Clipper pipeline will
be delayed until July 2015, company president Mark Maki said in
an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
Maki said Enbridge is working through a supplemental
environmental review with the U.S. Department of State.
He added the two expansions, which will bring the pipeline's
capacity to 800,000 barrels-per-day, will simultaneously come
online next year.
Another project- a crude-by-rail unloading facility in
Philadelphia - was delayed for a few weeks by severe weather in
the U.S. East Coast, the company added. The first train is
expected at the facility by mid-April.
