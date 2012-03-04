HOUSTON, March 4 Enbridge Inc expects to restore the Line 14 pipeline to service Wednesday night and the Line 64 pipeline by Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a deadly vehicle collision.

Lines upstream of Superior will require a slowdown or shutdown to manage tank levels, while 14/64 is shut, the company said.