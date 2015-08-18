(Adds impact, background and other details)
Aug 17 Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc
is rationing space for mid-month on its line 4/67 ex
Kerrobert for August, according to a notice to shippers on
Monday that was seen by Reuters.
Line 4/67, which is a part of its mainline system, would be
apportioned by an additional 5 percent for August, the notice
said. The company said on July that line 4/67 nominations were
at 29 percent apportionment for August.
The mid-month apportionment piles fresh misery on Canadian
crude producers, who are already struggling with outright heavy
crude prices at their lowest level in at least a decade.
Extra rationing of pipeline space means producers cannot
ship all their nominated volumes and will likely lead to a
buildup of crude in Alberta, putting further pressure on
Canadian differentials.
"This additional apportionment is a result of numerous
unplanned outages, power curtailments, and lower-than-expected
rates on the western heavy system in late July and early
August," the company said in a note to shippers on Monday.
Enbridge restarted two key Canadian crude lines last week
after they were shut following a crude oil release in Missouri
on Aug 11.
The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend
crude for September delivery last week hit its widest level this
year following the pipeline disruptions last week and an ongoing
disruption at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, which is one
of the biggest consumers of Canadian crude.
September WCS was last trading at $19.35 per barrel below
the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, putting the outright
price of heavy Canadian crude at $22.52 a barrel.
