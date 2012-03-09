March 9 Enbridge Inc said it restarted its damaged 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 64 early Friday after a fire forced it to shutdown over the weekend.

Enbridge is still trying to determine how much oil was spilled from a vehicle collision on Saturday that sparked a fire and a leak on a portion 70 miles (113 km) southwest of Chicago.

"It has been difficult to determine an accurate estimate because much of the oil that was released was consumed in the fire," Enbridge said in a statement.

Line 64 is part of the Line 14/64 system that carries Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Griffith, Indiana.

The first damaged segment, Line 14, was reopened on Tuesday.