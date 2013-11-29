Nov 29 A 30-inch (75-cm) natural gas pipeline
ruptured and exploded in Missouri just before midnight on
Thursday, with no injuries or fatalities reported and no impact
to customers shipping gas on the line, a spokeswoman for
Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co said on Friday.
The release of natural gas occurred at approximately 11:55
p.m. on Thursday (0555 GMT) just north of the rural community of
Hughesville, Missouri, forcing the evacuation of some area
families as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.
The cause of the explosion was under investigation. Gas
supplies have been rerouted to avoid delivery disruptions to
customers.
New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures prices
reached a five-month high of $3.939 per million British
thermal units early Friday and were last trading 2.2 cents
higher at $3.917 at 9:30 a.m. EST.
Initial media reports said the explosion happened overnight.
Witnesses said flames from the fire about 75 miles (120 km)
southeast of Kansas City could be seen from miles (km) away,
according to local media reports.
Panhandle Eastern operates a 6,500-mile (10,500-km) natural
gas pipeline system that supplies East Coast and Midwest markets
with up to 2.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to
the company's website.
The Panhandle Eastern line supplies some of the largest
industrial users and power plants in the Midwest with natural
gas, the website said.
Panhandle is a subsidiary of Southern Union Co., which is
owned by Energy Transfer Partners.