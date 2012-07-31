NEW YORK, July 31 Magellan Midstream Partners
said Tuesday it will increase the minimum level of
ultra-low sulfur diesel inventories in its Midwest system by 1
million barrels as of Aug. 1.
The increase is designed to minimize supply outages at the
company's terminals later in the year, company spokesman Bruce
Heine said.
Increasing the inventory level will help serve terminals
witnessing unprecedented demand for the fuel, particularly in
North Dakota where the Bakken shale oil boom has boosted diesel
use in the hydraulic fracturing process, traders said.
The measure is designed to address potential shortages when
the fall harvest season boosts diesel consumption, they added.
However, shippers will have to carry more inventory, raising
costs and market risks.
Some traders attributed the 2.00-cent-a-gallon rally in
Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel market on Tuesday to the
change in inventory requirement.
Group Three ULSD was seen trading at 15.00 cents over the
September heating oil futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange right after shifting to the new front-month
contract.