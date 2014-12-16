Dec 16 Buckeye Partners LP said on
Tuesday nominations for seven of its refined product pipeline
segments in the United States were overbooked for January 2015.
The U.S. midstream company said it was asking shippers to
revise nominations on pipeline segments L010, L316, L403
L415/521, L203, L211/301 and L165.
The submission deadline for binding nominations on Transport
4 is by the close of business on Dec. 18, Buckeye said.
The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed
and, if required, final allocated volumes for the first month of
2015 will be sent to each shipper by Dec. 22.
Buckeye's L010 line segment is sourced from Chicago and its
destinations can include all Buckeye MPS (M) delivery locations.
The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as
Bradley Road and Lorain in Ohio, while batches for the L403 line
segment have delivery destinations in Avon and Clermont in
Indiana.
The L415/521 line delivery segment starts from all Midwest
origin points, while the L203 line segment, originating from
Toledo, Detroit and Woodhaven, has delivery destinations in
Flint, Novi and Bay City in Michigan.
The L211/L301 line segment's origin points include Toledo
and Detroit and the destinations can include all Buckeye MPS (M)
delivery locations.
The L165 line segment, originating from Wood River,
Illinois, has delivery destinations in Indiana and Ohio.
Buckeye Partners owns and operates about 5,400 miles (8,700
km) of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate
storage capacity of about 27.2 million barrels.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)