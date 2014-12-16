Dec 16 Buckeye Partners LP said on Tuesday nominations for seven of its refined product pipeline segments in the United States were overbooked for January 2015.

The U.S. midstream company said it was asking shippers to revise nominations on pipeline segments L010, L316, L403 L415/521, L203, L211/301 and L165.

The submission deadline for binding nominations on Transport 4 is by the close of business on Dec. 18, Buckeye said.

The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed and, if required, final allocated volumes for the first month of 2015 will be sent to each shipper by Dec. 22.

Buckeye's L010 line segment is sourced from Chicago and its destinations can include all Buckeye MPS (M) delivery locations.

The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as Bradley Road and Lorain in Ohio, while batches for the L403 line segment have delivery destinations in Avon and Clermont in Indiana.

The L415/521 line delivery segment starts from all Midwest origin points, while the L203 line segment, originating from Toledo, Detroit and Woodhaven, has delivery destinations in Flint, Novi and Bay City in Michigan.

The L211/L301 line segment's origin points include Toledo and Detroit and the destinations can include all Buckeye MPS (M) delivery locations.

The L165 line segment, originating from Wood River, Illinois, has delivery destinations in Indiana and Ohio.

Buckeye Partners owns and operates about 5,400 miles (8,700 km) of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of about 27.2 million barrels. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)