NEW YORK Oct 4 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's
largest oil product pipeline, said on Thursday one of its
stublines carrying gasoline from Atlanta to Nashville may have
had a release of about 500 gallons gasoline, necessitating the
shutdown of Line 19.
Colonial said that line was shut on Wednesday after an odor
of gasoline was reported near the company's Moccasin Bend
Delivery facility, located in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area.
Line 20, a distillate line running parallel to Line 19, was also
shut as a precaution.
Colonial is working on an estimate as to when Lines 19 and
20 will resume service.
