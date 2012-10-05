(Adds recent status)
NEW YORK Oct 5 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's
largest oil product pipeline, said on Thursday one of its
stublines carrying gasoline from Atlanta to Nashville may have
had a release of about 500 gallons, necessitating the shutdown
of Line 19.
In a note sent to shippers late Thursday, Colonial said
repairs on Line 19 were under way and the initial estimated
restart time has been delayed as external damage to the pipe was
discovered.
The line was shut on Wednesday after an odor of gasoline was
reported near its Moccasin Bend Delivery unit in the
Chattanooga, Tennessee, area.
Line 20, a distillate line running parallel to Line 19, was
also shut as a precaution.
"Additional excavation of Line 20 will also be required
prior to its restart to ensure its integrity," the pipeline
operator said.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty in New York and Soma Das in
Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)