(Updates with gasoline futures in fifth paragraph)
By David Gaffen
Sept 18 Retail gasoline prices surged due to
continuing problems with Colonial Pipeline Co's gasoline line
that carries fuel to the U.S. East Coast, as the company started
to construct a bypass line around the leak.
Colonial said on Saturday evening that it would construct a
bypass that circumvents the leak, which occurred more than a
week ago in Shelby County, Alabama. It is unclear when
construction will be completed but the company has previously
said it anticipates reopening the line, which can carry up to
1.2 million barrels of gasoline a day, later this week.
The volume of the spill is estimated to be between 6,000 and
8,000 barrels.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia
rose to $2.26 as of Sunday morning, according motorists'
advocacy group AAA, up more than six cents overnight and more
than 15 cents in a week. Prices were up 4 cents in North
Carolina to $2.136 and 4 cents in South Carolina to $2.011.
Local media reports have shown gasoline lines forming across
the U.S. Southeast due to the shutdown and analysts believe that
retail prices could be affected for more than two weeks. New
York gasoline futures are up 9 percent in the past week,
and rose 0.68 percent to $1.4715 a gallon after the market
opened for trading at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday (0000 GMT Monday).
Colonial shut its main gasoline and distillate lines that
run from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast on Sept. 9 after the
leak was discovered. The damaged Line 1 can carry 1.2 million
barrels of gasoline per day and runs from Houston to Greensboro,
North Carolina.
Several states in the Southeast have issued emergency orders
waiving certain rules that restrict transport of fuel by road in
order to keep filling stations stocked with fuel. It is unclear
how quickly the pipeline will be fixed.
"I don't take much solace in Colonial's updates," said
Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst who writes a blog called Gas
Buddy.
He said prices are moving up roughly one-tenth of 1 cent
every hour and that it could take several weeks before prices
return to normal.
A Colonial spokeswoman had no immediate response to DeHaan's
assertion.
However, James Williams of WTRG in London, Arkansas, said
the projected timeline for restart is possible, even with
testing required by federal authorities. He also said consumers'
tendencies to top off their tanks when this type of news hits is
not necessarily cause for alarm, either.
"The shortage appears greater because people are filling up
more often so you are certain there is a shortage because there
are lines at the station but on average they are only purchasing
the quarter of a tank of gas instead of three-quarters," he
said.
DeHaan said prices at non-branded chains were rising more
quickly than those with larger, branded operations, because
larger regional gasoline companies have the ability to tap
supply more quickly.
Coming into this week, U.S. East Coast inventories of total
motor gasoline GL-STK-1-EIA, which includes blending
components, was higher seasonally than in the past 10 years,
according to the U.S. Energy Department.
(Reporting By David Gaffen and Dan Freed in New York; Editing
by Bill Trott)