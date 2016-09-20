NEW YORK, Sept 20 Gasoline shipments via sea into the east coast of the United States rose by about 58 percent in the past week, data from Panjiva shows, as Colonial Pipeline attempts to restart its main gasoline line completely after a leak.

Shipments rose by 57.9 percent and volumes rose by 22.9 percent between September 9 and 15th compared with the previous three weeks, according to data from Panjiva, a trade data company which tracks imports and exports.

Sources have said Colonial shippers began booking vessels to transport fuel as the gasoline Line 1, the main artery that connects the U.S. Gulf Coast and the East Coast has been partially shut down for about 10 days following a 6,000-8,000 barrel leak in Alabama.

About half of the 10 gasoline shipments during the period were from the Gulf Coast, according to the data.

Shipments of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) have not yet increased but this may occur if line 1 cannot be reinstated, since Colonial is using its distillates line to haul gasoline, Panjiva said. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)