* Colonial prioritizing expansions of up to 600,000 bpd * Major expansions could alleviate need for imports-analyst * Expansions in Northeast could open door to new capacity in South (Adds quotes, detail; changes dateline; adds byline) By Kristen Hays SAN ANTONIO, March 18 Colonial Pipeline Co , operator of the largest fuel pipeline links between the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Northeast, said on Monday it plans an expansion of its network by as much as 600,000 barrels per day to meet growing customer demand. The expansions, which have not yet been formally approved by the company, would boost Colonial's current capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day, allowing for greater volumes of gasoline to flow from the Gulf Coast refining hub to the northeastern United States. The region depends heavily on gasoline imports from Europe. The expansions under consideration could boost fuel supply to the Northeast region, where refining capacity has fallen in recent years, by 100,000 to 600,000 barrels per day, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said. Colonial's 5,500 mile (8,851 km) network spans from Houston to Linden, New Jersey, and transports around 100 million gallons per day of fuel products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil. The plans, which the company aims to more clearly define by mid-2013, are a response to customer demand for more capacity, Colonial Chief Executive Tim Felt told reporters on Monday at the annual meeting in San Antonio of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the main trade group for the refining and petrochemical industry. "None of it is definite right now, but I would say there is definitely an interest from our customers for more expansions and we're just trying to figure out what is right, which one, and the right order in which to look at them," Felt said. He provided no details about when the expansions could be completed. Major Colonial expansions "would essentially alleviate the need for the United States to import gasoline from Europe, which has been supplying around 500,000 barrels per day," said Colorado-based Energy analyst Phil Verleger of PK Verleger LLC. "That would provide a home for the greater volumes of fuel being produced on the Gulf Coast and potentially end U.S. gasoline exports to Latin America," he said. Colonial said it may further expand its Line 3 pipeline between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Linden, in the New York Harbor fuel hub, by 100,000 barrels per day. The line has already been expanded twice since 2011. Other potential expansions include Line 4, from Greensboro to Maryland, which could be extended into southern New Jersey, Colonial said. Those projects would clear the way for boosting throughput on Colonial's main gasoline and distillate pipelines - Line 1 and Line 2 - which carry fuel away from the refining hub along the Gulf Coast. Both main lines have been expanded as well. Another 100,000 bpd of capacity will come online on the gasoline line in the second quarter of this year, while a pair of expansions totaling 75,000 bpd on the distillate line were finished in 2011 and 2012. "The low-hanging fruit has been captured, so the next phases are going to be more expensive," Felt said. "We're spending more time making sure we get it right." Felt also said Colonial will re-evaluate whether to build a new 800,000 bpd pipeline between Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Atlanta, Georgia. The company had earlier considered building the line, but abandoned the plans. But the Northeast projects, the region Felt said Colonial sees as its "biggest opportunity," will come first. Chief Financial Officer Dave Doudna said the new southern line is further down that list. "You can't just build capacity in one place and not have a place to have it go, so we're trying to identify where those volumes need to be destined to, and build the capacity there so we don't bottleneck in the South," Doudna said. The company also said it will invest in improvements such as installing portable generators, to gird against major storms. Power outages briefly forced Colonial to suspend deliveries of fuel to the Northeast when the massive storm Sandy struck in October 2012. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in San Antonio, Joshua Schneyer in New York and Bangalore Commodities & Energy desk; Editing by Grant McCool, Kenneth Barry and Carol Bishopric)